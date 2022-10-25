See All Psychologists in Poplar Bluff, MO
Janet McLane-Li, LCSW

Behavioral Medicine
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Poplar Bluff, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Janet McLane-Li, LCSW

Janet McLane-Li, LCSW is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. 

Janet McLane-Li works at Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Janet McLane-Li's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff
    225 Physicians Park Ste 303, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Great counselor would highly recommend
    Caitlin Stoker — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janet McLane-Li, LCSW
    About Janet McLane-Li, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053473876
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

