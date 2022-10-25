Janet McLane-Li, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet McLane-Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janet McLane-Li, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview of Janet McLane-Li, LCSW
Janet McLane-Li, LCSW is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO.
Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff225 Physicians Park Ste 303, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Great counselor would highly recommend
Janet McLane-Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janet McLane-Li accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Janet McLane-Li using Healthline FindCare.
Janet McLane-Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Janet McLane-Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet McLane-Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet McLane-Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet McLane-Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.