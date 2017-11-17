Janet Moorman, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Moorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janet Moorman, MA
Overview
Janet Moorman, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Anderson, IN.
Janet Moorman works at
Locations
-
1
Anderson Psychiatric Clinic LLC431 W 9TH ST, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 649-2234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janet Moorman?
Wonderful lady. My family has seen her for 10 years on and off. She was EXCELLENT with my daughter. I highly recommend her.
About Janet Moorman, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1558431817
Education & Certifications
- Anderson University, Anderson, In
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Moorman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Moorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janet Moorman works at
6 patients have reviewed Janet Moorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Moorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Moorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Moorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.