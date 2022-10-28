Janet Samuels, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janet Samuels, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Janet Samuels, APRN
Janet Samuels, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Janet Samuels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Janet Samuels' Office Locations
-
1
The Neurology Institute of MMG525 N Keene St Ste 301, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 449-2141
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janet Samuels?
I have seen Janet Samuels for at least 5 years for neuropathy pain and problems sleeping. She is a very caring person who listens carefully and who remembers you from visit to visit. She encourages you while remaining diligent to the care plan - she doesn't let you off the hook on issues you are responsible for. Expect a very positive, personal relationship.
About Janet Samuels, APRN
- Neurology
- English
- 1134188303
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Samuels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Samuels accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janet Samuels works at
6 patients have reviewed Janet Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Samuels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.