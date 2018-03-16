Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janet Sherman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Sherman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in North Attleboro, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 491 Mount Hope St, North Attleboro, MA 02760 Directions (508) 695-3993
- 2 72 Taunton St Ste A103, Plainville, MA 02762 Directions (508) 928-5069
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Helped Me immensely, would reccomend 10/10. Very understanding.
About Dr. Janet Sherman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548325574
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
