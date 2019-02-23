Dr. Tintner accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janet Tintner, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Janet Tintner, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 140 W 79th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 580-7998
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tintner?
Dr. Tintner is as insightful as she is caring, multilingual and sophisticated. Her observations are spot-on. She is not afraid to confront you with them or to hold you accountable for your actions. Every session with her is a richly rewarding experience which never fails to bring forth new avenues to explore.
About Dr. Janet Tintner, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083834618
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tintner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tintner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tintner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tintner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tintner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.