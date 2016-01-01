See All Nurse Practitioners in Apache Junction, AZ
Janette R Buhl, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Janette R Buhl, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Janette R Buhl, NP

Janette R Buhl, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Apache Junction, AZ. 

Janette R Buhl works at Oak Street Health Apache Trail in Apache Junction, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Janette R Buhl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Apache Trail
    183 W Apache Trl # B109, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 631-4270
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Janette R Buhl?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janette R Buhl, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Janette R Buhl, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Janette R Buhl to family and friends

    Janette R Buhl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Janette R Buhl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janette R Buhl, NP.

    About Janette R Buhl, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952327249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janette R Buhl, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janette R Buhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janette R Buhl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Janette R Buhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janette R Buhl works at Oak Street Health Apache Trail in Apache Junction, AZ. View the full address on Janette R Buhl’s profile.

    Janette R Buhl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janette R Buhl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janette R Buhl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janette R Buhl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.