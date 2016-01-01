Janette R Buhl, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janette R Buhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janette R Buhl, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Janette R Buhl, NP
Janette R Buhl, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Apache Junction, AZ.
Janette R Buhl works at
Janette R Buhl's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Apache Trail183 W Apache Trl # B109, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Directions (480) 631-4270
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janette R Buhl?
About Janette R Buhl, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952327249
Frequently Asked Questions
Janette R Buhl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janette R Buhl accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janette R Buhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janette R Buhl works at
Janette R Buhl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janette R Buhl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janette R Buhl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janette R Buhl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.