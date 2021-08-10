See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Janette Cherry, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Janette Cherry, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Janette Cherry, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Janette Cherry works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Myrtle Grove in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Myrtle Grove
    5145 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1771
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Janette Cherry?

    Aug 10, 2021
    Took care of business. Very knowledgeable, good manner, I would make another appointment. Good provider in a good practice
    Vince C — Aug 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janette Cherry, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Janette Cherry, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Janette Cherry to family and friends

    Janette Cherry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Janette Cherry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janette Cherry, PA-C.

    About Janette Cherry, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1447462247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janette Cherry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janette Cherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janette Cherry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Janette Cherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janette Cherry works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Myrtle Grove in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Janette Cherry’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Janette Cherry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janette Cherry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janette Cherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janette Cherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.