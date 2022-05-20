See All Nurse Practitioners in Omaha, NE
Janette Stallings, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (14)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Janette Stallings, APRN

Janette Stallings, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Janette Stallings' Office Locations

  1. 1
    706 N 129th St Ste 111, Omaha, NE 68154
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 20, 2022
    Janette takes the time to listen and makes sure I get the care I need. She is always available to help me when I need something. She gives an honest feedback and that helps me make the correct decisions rather than making emotional decisions.
    C. McIntyre — May 20, 2022
    Photo: Janette Stallings, APRN
    About Janette Stallings, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871092353
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janette Stallings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Janette Stallings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Janette Stallings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janette Stallings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janette Stallings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janette Stallings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

