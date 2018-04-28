See All Nurse Practitioners in Shreveport, LA
Janey Gaston, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Janey Gaston, APRN

Janey Gaston, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA. 

Janey Gaston works at River Cities Interventional Pain Specialists in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Janey Gaston's Office Locations

    River Cities Interventional Pain Specialists
    8731 PARK PLAZA DR, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 797-5848
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    4440 Viking Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 286-5742

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 28, 2018
    Ms. Gaston is wonderful. Sympathetic and very knowledgable. She goes out of her way to really listen and understand her patients’ needs.
    — Apr 28, 2018
    About Janey Gaston, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912417262
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • McNeese State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janey Gaston, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janey Gaston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janey Gaston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Janey Gaston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Janey Gaston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janey Gaston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janey Gaston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janey Gaston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

