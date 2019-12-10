See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Janey Phipps, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Janey Phipps, APRN

Janey Phipps, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Janey Phipps works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in London, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Janey Phipps' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    1025 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

Mary Carson — Dec 10, 2019
Janey Phipps, APRN
About Janey Phipps, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1245328319
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph London

Frequently Asked Questions

Janey Phipps, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janey Phipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Janey Phipps has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Janey Phipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Janey Phipps works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in London, KY. View the full address on Janey Phipps’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Janey Phipps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janey Phipps.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janey Phipps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janey Phipps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

