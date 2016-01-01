Dr. Klebanow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jani Klebanow, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jani Klebanow, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Klebanow works at
Locations
-
1
Montego Medical Consulting PC19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 763-3232
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jani Klebanow, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124054267
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klebanow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klebanow works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klebanow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klebanow.
