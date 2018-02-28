Janice Angelini accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janice Angelini, LPCMH
Overview
Janice Angelini, LPCMH is a Counselor in Newark, DE.
Locations
- 1 201 Possum Park Rd Ste 10, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 650-7699
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Janice was incredibly helpful when my husband and i sought counseling for relationship issues. After my husband died, janice helped me with grief counseling and ptsd. I am so grateful for the benefit of her knowledge, sincerity and thoughtfulness. I highly recommend her.
About Janice Angelini, LPCMH
- Counseling
- English
- 1629128368
Frequently Asked Questions
Janice Angelini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Janice Angelini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Angelini.
