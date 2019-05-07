Dr. Janice Basch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Janice Basch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ventura, CA.
Houtz and Associates Psychological Services119 Figueroa St, Ventura, CA 93001 Directions (805) 794-1857
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Medicare
Dr. Basch is very warm, empathetic, understanding, and supportive. She takes the time to listen to you and she values your opinions. She maintains an attitude of unconditional positive regard. Very professional, and able to determine what you need most. Dr. Basch is also well studied and has a vast knowledge of mental illnesses and issues. She has helped me to get through a time I thought was impossible to get through. I highly recommend her!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- Kaiser Permanente of Southern California
- UCLA
Dr. Basch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Basch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basch.
