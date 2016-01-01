See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Saint Clairsville, OH
Janice Biscan-Banks, APRN

Pulmonary Disease
Accepting new patients
Overview of Janice Biscan-Banks, APRN

Janice Biscan-Banks, APRN is a Pulmonologist in Saint Clairsville, OH. 

Janice Biscan-Banks works at Ob Gyn Services Inc. in Saint Clairsville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Janice Biscan-Banks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ob Gyn Services Inc.
    106 Plaza Dr, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Janice Biscan-Banks, APRN

  • Pulmonary Disease
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1619085719
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Twin City Medical Center

