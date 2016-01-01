See All Psychotherapists in Winter Park, FL
Janice Boes, LMHC

Psychotherapy
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Janice Boes, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Central Florida / Counselor Education.

Janice Boes works at Sivana Counseling in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sivana Counseling
    1065 W Morse Blvd Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Treatment frequency



Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Janice Boes, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639464761
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Children's Home Society
    Medical Education
    • University Of Central Florida / Counselor Education
