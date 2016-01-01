Dr. Janice Ferris, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Janice Ferris, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Ferris works at
Locations
Janice Ferris PhD640 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 495, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
About Dr. Janice Ferris, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083849848
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.