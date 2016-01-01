Janice Frucci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Janice Frucci, PA-C
Overview
Janice Frucci, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Virginia Beach, VA.
Janice Frucci works at
Locations
Sentara Bayside Fam Prac Phys2017 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 318-6900
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Janice Frucci, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1356608574
Frequently Asked Questions
Janice Frucci accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janice Frucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janice Frucci works at
2 patients have reviewed Janice Frucci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Frucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janice Frucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janice Frucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.