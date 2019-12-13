See All Family Doctors in Platte City, MO
Janice Gladman, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Janice Gladman, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Platte City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Missouri-Columbia, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner

Janice Gladman works at Gregorio Santos MD in Platte City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    2600 Running Horse Rd, Platte City, MO 64079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 858-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2019
    I recently saw Janice for my first visit as a new patient. I felt like she really took the time to learn about me and my health concerns. She to the time to listen to me and the concerns that I had. I will continue to see Janice for my health care needs.
    — Dec 13, 2019
    Photo: Janice Gladman, FNP-BC
    About Janice Gladman, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194796961
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Missouri-Columbia, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner
    Residency

