Janice Hurt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janice Hurt, LPC-S
Overview
Janice Hurt, LPC-S is a Counselor in Round Rock, TX.
Locations
Ihurt Counseling and Supervision Pllc1315 Sam Bass Cir Ste A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 658-8298
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Janice Hurt, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1467827469
Frequently Asked Questions
Janice Hurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Janice Hurt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Hurt.
