Dr. Janice Kaufman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Kaufman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Winchester, MA. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
Wri Therapy LLC611 Main St Ste 201, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 721-7311
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janice Kaufman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740220722
Education & Certifications
- Boston VA Hosp
- University of Pittsburgh
- Carnegie-Mellon U
Frequently Asked Questions
They do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaufman works at
