Dr. James Kinahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kinahan, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kinahan, MD
Dr. James Kinahan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dunwoody, GA.
Dr. Kinahan works at
Dr. Kinahan's Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Dunwoody, Georgia5471 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338 Directions (770) 627-0594
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kinahan?
About Dr. James Kinahan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1760559512
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kinahan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kinahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinahan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.