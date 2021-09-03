Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janice Martin, PHD
Dr. Janice Martin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Clarksville, TN.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Family Wellness Center of Clarksville PC1891 Old Trenton Rd, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 552-4171
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Martin helped me and my children through some of the most difficult times of our lives and I am forever grateful.
Clinical Psychology
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417977802
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
