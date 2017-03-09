See All Audiology Technology in San Antonio, TX
Janice Miller, AUD

Audiology
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Janice Miller, AUD is an Audiology in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Arizona School of Health Sciences.

Janice Miller works at Audiology Plus Hearing Solutions in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stone Oak
    18756 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 501-8875
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Janice Miller
    1313 Guadalupe St Ste 203, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 501-8875
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    North San Antonio
    13416 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 501-8875

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Hearing Loss
Presbycusis
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Hearing Loss
Presbycusis

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Presbycusis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2017
    I can hear! I got hearing aids that no one can see and I can finally hear my granddaughters soft voice. I am happy.
    San Antonio, TX — Mar 09, 2017
    About Janice Miller, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851597819
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Washington DC VA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Arizona School of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janice Miller, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janice Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janice Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janice Miller works at Audiology Plus Hearing Solutions in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Janice Miller’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Janice Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janice Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janice Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

