Janice Miller, AUD
Overview
Janice Miller, AUD is an Audiology in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Arizona School of Health Sciences.
Janice Miller works at
Locations
Stone Oak18756 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 501-8875Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Janice Miller1313 Guadalupe St Ste 203, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 501-8875Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
North San Antonio13416 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 501-8875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I can hear! I got hearing aids that no one can see and I can finally hear my granddaughters soft voice. I am happy.
About Janice Miller, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1851597819
Education & Certifications
- Washington DC VA Medical Center
- Arizona School of Health Sciences
