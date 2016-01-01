Janice Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janice Moore, FNP
Overview of Janice Moore, FNP
Janice Moore, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Janice Moore's Office Locations
Little River Medical Center Inc.4220 Carolina Exchange Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 663-8000
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Janice Moore, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730552837
Frequently Asked Questions
Janice Moore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janice Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Janice Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Moore.
