Janice Mordi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janice Mordi, PMHNP
Overview of Janice Mordi, PMHNP
Janice Mordi, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Janice Mordi works at
Janice Mordi's Office Locations
Catholic Charities191 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 722-6190
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Janice Mordi, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831499854
