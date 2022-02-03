See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Janice Owens, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Janice Owens, APRN

Janice Owens, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Janice Owens works at First Person Care Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Janice Owens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    First Person Complete Care
    1200 S 4th St Ste 111, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 380-8118

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 03, 2022
Has been my PCP for over a year. Was looking for a new PCP for a long time and finally found Janice at First Person Care Clinic. Probably the best NP in LV. Great staff. Very knowledgeable. If you are still looking for a solid PCP, look no further.
JMM — Feb 03, 2022
About Janice Owens, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487215141
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Janice Owens, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janice Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Janice Owens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Janice Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Janice Owens works at First Person Care Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Janice Owens’s profile.

Janice Owens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Owens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janice Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janice Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

