Janice Rosenbaum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janice Rosenbaum, CRNP
Janice Rosenbaum, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
PA Hospital of the University of PA Health System800 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-7923
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
About Janice Rosenbaum, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578767372
Janice Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
