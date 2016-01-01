See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Janice Rosenbaum, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Janice Rosenbaum, CRNP

Janice Rosenbaum, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Janice Rosenbaum works at PA Hospital of the University of PA Health System in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Janice Rosenbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PA Hospital of the University of PA Health System
    800 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-7923
    About Janice Rosenbaum, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1578767372
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janice Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janice Rosenbaum works at PA Hospital of the University of PA Health System in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Janice Rosenbaum’s profile.

    Janice Rosenbaum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Rosenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janice Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janice Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

