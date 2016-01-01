Janice Susman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janice Susman, MFT
Overview
Janice Susman, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Truckee, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10098 Jibboom St Ste 103, Truckee, CA 96161 Directions (530) 913-2831
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janice Susman?
About Janice Susman, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1508989575
Frequently Asked Questions
Janice Susman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janice Susman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Susman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janice Susman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janice Susman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.