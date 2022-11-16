See All Neuropsychologists in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Janice Wilmoth, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janice Wilmoth, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Insititute Of Psychology.

Dr. Wilmoth works at Janice Wilmoth PhD in Saint Augustine, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive MedPsych/Psychological Services
    1100 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 824-7733

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Learning Disabilities
Major Affective Disorder 1
Major Affective Disorder 2
Learning Disabilities
Major Affective Disorder 1
Major Affective Disorder 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 1 Chevron Icon
Major Affective Disorder 2 Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Anophthalmia - Craniosynostosis Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Janice Wilmoth, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568453645
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nova Southeaster Brain Injury Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • South County Mental Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Miami Insititute Of Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lynn University Boca Raton
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Wilmoth, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilmoth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilmoth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilmoth works at Janice Wilmoth PhD in Saint Augustine, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wilmoth’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilmoth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilmoth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilmoth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilmoth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

