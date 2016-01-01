Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janice Young, PHD
Dr. Janice Young, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sarasota, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2801 Fruitville Rd Ste 110, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 360-3384
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Janice Young, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1386616217
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.