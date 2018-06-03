Janie Berryman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janie Berryman, EDD
Overview
Janie Berryman, EDD is a Psychologist in Nashville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 173 Belle Forest Cir, Nashville, TN 37221 Directions (615) 662-7979
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berryman has a wonderful way of making children and their parents feel very at ease and comfortable during her counseling sessions. She is highly recommended.
About Janie Berryman, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1508840372
8 patients have reviewed Janie Berryman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janie Berryman.
