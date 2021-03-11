Dr. Janie Bodman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janie Bodman, OD
Overview of Dr. Janie Bodman, OD
Dr. Janie Bodman, OD is an Optometrist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Bodman's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7996Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic2205 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5895
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bodman for more than 15 years. Very thorough. Grateful she is part of Scripps now. Highly recommend her for your eye care needs!
About Dr. Janie Bodman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1235195082
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodman.
