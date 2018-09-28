See All Nurse Midwives in Suitland, MD
Janine Sayles, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Janine Sayles, CNM

Janine Sayles, CNM is a Midwife in Suitland, MD. 

Janine Sayles works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Suitland, MD with other offices in Cheverly, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Janine Sayles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health and Wellness Center
    5001 Silver Hill Rd Ste 202, Suitland, MD 20746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273
  2. 2
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 28, 2018
Janina Sayles delivered my first two children, she's an amazing midwife, knowledgeable, caring, and competent!
— Sep 28, 2018
Photo: Janine Sayles, CNM
About Janine Sayles, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366460024
Frequently Asked Questions

Janine Sayles, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janine Sayles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Janine Sayles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Janine Sayles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Janine Sayles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janine Sayles.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janine Sayles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janine Sayles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

