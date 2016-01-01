Janis Harvey, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janis Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janis Harvey, FNP
Overview
Janis Harvey, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Andrews, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Janis Harvey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Andrews701 S Morgan Ave, Andrews, SC 29510 Directions (843) 264-5253
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janis Harvey?
About Janis Harvey, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1750367918
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Janis Harvey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janis Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janis Harvey works at
Janis Harvey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janis Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janis Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janis Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.