Janis Harvey, FNP

Family Medicine
Overview

Janis Harvey, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Andrews, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Janis Harvey works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Andrews, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Andrews
    701 S Morgan Ave, Andrews, SC 29510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 264-5253

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anemia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Janis Harvey, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750367918
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of South Carolina
