See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Myers, FL
Janis King, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Janis King, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Janis King, APRN

Janis King, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. 

Janis King works at Lpg Endocrinology in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Edmundo Barreto, NP
Edmundo Barreto, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rachel Henshaw, ARNP
Rachel Henshaw, ARNP
4.8 (6)
View Profile
Kelley Cole, ARNP
Kelley Cole, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Janis King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lpg Endocrinology
    8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9646
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Janis King?

    Jun 17, 2022
    Ms King, always takes her time in educating & explains to me any & all things related to my health & wellbeing. Ms. King is a joy to be with, especially when you've been in the hospital & you're a reck & full of concerns. You couldn't ask for such a loving & caring person as Ms. kingRachel the Doc. assistance, also takes her time with me, making sure to address any questions & concerns I may have & if she doesn't know the answer, she'll do her best to find the answers, & she'll address my concerns to Ms King & between the two, they'll address any concerns with me & make me feel at ease, before I leave. I want it noted, if I call the office for any concerns, Rachel is available to address my concerns. She's always been so pleasant & kind to speak with.
    — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janis King, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Janis King, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Janis King to family and friends

    Janis King's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Janis King

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janis King, APRN.

    About Janis King, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992134753
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janis King, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janis King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janis King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Janis King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janis King works at Lpg Endocrinology in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Janis King’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Janis King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janis King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janis King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janis King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Janis King, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.