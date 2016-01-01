Jann Finley, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jann Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jann Finley, LMHC
Overview
Jann Finley, LMHC is a Counselor in Everett, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5705 Evergreen Way Ste 101B, Everett, WA 98203 Directions (425) 346-1244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jann Finley?
About Jann Finley, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1174769269
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Jann Finley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jann Finley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jann Finley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jann Finley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jann Finley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jann Finley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.