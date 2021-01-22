Janna Broxterman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janna Broxterman, MA
Overview
Janna Broxterman, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Henderson, NV.
Janna Broxterman works at
Locations
Pathways Therapy and Wellness Center2298 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 363-7284
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was a relief to see a professional reaction to some of what I was seeing with my other half after their harrowing experiences through 2020, but it's too soon for us to do couples therapy.
About Janna Broxterman, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1376767509
Janna Broxterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Janna Broxterman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janna Broxterman.
