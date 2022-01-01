Janna Roberts, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janna Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janna Roberts, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY.
Pinnacle Peak Integrated Care8070 E Morgan Trl Ste 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (855) 937-1697Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She spent so much time with me. She took my concerns seriously. I felt heard and in good hands. We make a game plan for testing. I actually have hope because of this kind lady.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1033536362
- GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
Janna Roberts has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janna Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janna Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Janna Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janna Roberts.
