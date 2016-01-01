Jannie Doh-Lao, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jannie Doh-Lao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jannie Doh-Lao, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jannie Doh-Lao, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in Baltimore, MD.
Jannie Doh-Lao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy2209 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jannie Doh-Lao?
About Jannie Doh-Lao, PMHNP
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1134554769
Frequently Asked Questions
Jannie Doh-Lao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jannie Doh-Lao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jannie Doh-Lao works at
Jannie Doh-Lao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jannie Doh-Lao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jannie Doh-Lao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jannie Doh-Lao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.