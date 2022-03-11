Janon Wilson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janon Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janon Wilson
Overview
Janon Wilson is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Janon Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Compass Counseling and Psychotherapy3343 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 145, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (973) 259-8557
-
2
Compass Counseling and Psychotherapy10 Banta Pl Ste 107, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (973) 259-8557Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Compass Counseling and Psychotherapy1025 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (973) 259-8557Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janon Wilson?
Dr. Wilson has been able to help me so much. After each session we have, I feel better about myself. She is so kind, empathetic, and compassionate. I feel fortunate that I found her
About Janon Wilson
- Counseling
- English
- 1790164622
Frequently Asked Questions
Janon Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janon Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janon Wilson works at
4 patients have reviewed Janon Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janon Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janon Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janon Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.