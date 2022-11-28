Dr. Janon Strom, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janon Strom, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janon Strom, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wilton Manors, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
2200 NE 26th St Ste E, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 564-4333
Tuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
Empathetic, caring, insightful, professional, skilled. Saw her weekly for over 2 years through one of the most difficult times in my life and she was very supportive… she helped me see things, perspectives I never had realized before, on my personal situation and health, and heal in ways I could not have done without her help. Healing through trauma and during and after divorce. I would not have made this much personal growth and progress without her. Very experienced and a skilled therapist.
About Dr. Janon Strom, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
