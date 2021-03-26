See All Nurse Practitioners in Savannah, GA
Jaqueline Davis, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jaqueline Davis, NP

Jaqueline Davis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA. 

Jaqueline Davis works at St. Joseph's/Candler Primary Care - Richmond Hill in Savannah, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jaqueline Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph's/Candler Primary Care - Eisenhower
    527 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 819-9100
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jaqueline Davis, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518989078
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaqueline Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaqueline Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaqueline Davis works at St. Joseph's/Candler Primary Care - Richmond Hill in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Jaqueline Davis’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jaqueline Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaqueline Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaqueline Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaqueline Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

