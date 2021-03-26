Jaqueline Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jaqueline Davis, NP
Jaqueline Davis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA.
St. Joseph's/Candler Primary Care - Eisenhower527 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 819-9100
I followed Jackie when she moved to Dr. Carr's office. She is absolutely the best when it comes to monitoring my health needs and you can tell that she really does care about you, personally. I have complete confidence in her and the suggestions and information she provides me with.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518989078
Jaqueline Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jaqueline Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaqueline Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaqueline Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaqueline Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.