Jared Brunk, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jared Brunk, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jupiter, FL. 

Jared Brunk works at John C. Li MD PA in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    John C. Li MD PA
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 5105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 748-4445
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2022
    Jared is an exceptional healthcare practitioner, whose skill and bedside manner are very unique in medicine. He is extremely knowledgeable, gentle, explains everything and is most kind. I saw him for some debilitating vertigo and inner ear problems. He not only cured me, but had the nicest way about him. I would definitely recommend him and this practice to anyone who needs and ENT.
    Stephanie C — Mar 23, 2022
    Photo: Jared Brunk, PA-C
    About Jared Brunk, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104890839
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jared Brunk, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Brunk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jared Brunk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jared Brunk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jared Brunk works at John C. Li MD PA in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Jared Brunk’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jared Brunk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Brunk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Brunk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Brunk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

