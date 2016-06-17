See All Psychologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Jared Dinehart, PHD

Psychology
Overview

Dr. Jared Dinehart, PHD is a Psychologist in Gilbert, AZ. 

Dr. Dinehart works at Ironwood Counseling and Psychological Services in Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ironwood Counseling and Psychological Services
    7400 S Power Rd Ste 116, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 988-5003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 17, 2016
    I cannot express enough the amount of gratitude I have for Jared Dinehart. I had been going to another top of the line popular psychologist for almost two years trying to get help for my sex addiction. None of it worked, but almost immediately upon seeing Jared Dinehart I saw behavioral change within myself. He has saved my life.
    Clint B in Queen Creek, AZ — Jun 17, 2016
    About Dr. Jared Dinehart, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1386737062
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinehart works at Ironwood Counseling and Psychological Services in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dinehart’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinehart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinehart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

