Jared Hassell, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jared Hassell, PA-C

Jared Hassell, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. 

Jared Hassell works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jared Hassell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Early Intervention Program (HIV)
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 513, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 963-3715
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jared Hassell, PA-C

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1811491400
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jared Hassell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Hassell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jared Hassell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jared Hassell works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Jared Hassell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jared Hassell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Hassell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Hassell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Hassell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

