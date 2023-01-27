See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Washington, PA
Jared Luke, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (51)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Jared Luke, PA-C

Jared Luke, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Fort Washington, PA. 

Jared Luke works at Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington in Fort Washington, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jared Luke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington
    501 Office Center Dr Ste 195, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (223) 377-2011
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 10159 Verree Rd
    10159 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 845-4576
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    About Jared Luke, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Male
    • Male
    Gender
    1366900607
    • 1366900607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jared Luke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Luke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jared Luke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jared Luke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Jared Luke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Luke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Luke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Luke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

