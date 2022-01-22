See All Physicians Assistants in Puyallup, WA
Jared Rapier Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jared Rapier

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jared Rapier is a Physician Assistant in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from University of Washington.

Jared Rapier works at Sound Family Medicine in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sound Family Medicine
    11216 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 3-106, Puyallup, WA 98374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 848-5951
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jared Rapier?

    Jan 22, 2022
    Jared Rapier was the best medical provider I ever had. I hope the VA INTERNAL MEDICINE folks know who they are getting. I wish I could follow him but sadly that is not going to happen. I miss him terribly already.
    Kimberly — Jan 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jared Rapier
    How would you rate your experience with Jared Rapier?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jared Rapier to family and friends

    Jared Rapier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jared Rapier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jared Rapier.

    About Jared Rapier

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619379021
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jared Rapier is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Rapier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jared Rapier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jared Rapier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jared Rapier works at Sound Family Medicine in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Jared Rapier’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jared Rapier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Rapier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Rapier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Rapier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jared Rapier?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.