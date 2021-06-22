See All Family Doctors in Columbia, IL
Jared Schiefer, PA

Family Medicine
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jared Schiefer, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Jared Schiefer works at BJC Medical Group at Columbia, IL in Columbia, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group at Columbia, IL
    200 Admiral Trost Rd Ste 1A, Columbia, IL 62236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 281-7373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jared Schiefer, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548881196
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University Physician Assistant Program
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jared Schiefer, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Schiefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jared Schiefer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jared Schiefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jared Schiefer works at BJC Medical Group at Columbia, IL in Columbia, IL. View the full address on Jared Schiefer’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jared Schiefer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Schiefer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Schiefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Schiefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

