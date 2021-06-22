Overview

Jared Schiefer, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Jared Schiefer works at BJC Medical Group at Columbia, IL in Columbia, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.