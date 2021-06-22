Jared Schiefer, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Schiefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jared Schiefer, PA
Overview
Jared Schiefer, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Jared Schiefer works at
Locations
BJC Medical Group at Columbia, IL200 Admiral Trost Rd Ste 1A, Columbia, IL 62236 Directions (618) 281-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the best Dr. visits I’ve ever had. He never rushes me, he truly cares, and he is extremely knowledgeable and intelligent. So thankful to have found him!!
About Jared Schiefer, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1548881196
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University Physician Assistant Program
