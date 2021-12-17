Jared Shipley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Shipley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jared Shipley, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jared Shipley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Titusville, FL.
Jared Shipley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bha Titusville Clinic1537 N Singleton Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 241-6800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jared Shipley?
Through and Thoughtful definitely rrecommend him for primary care
About Jared Shipley, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174154256
Frequently Asked Questions
Jared Shipley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jared Shipley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jared Shipley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jared Shipley works at
5 patients have reviewed Jared Shipley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Shipley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Shipley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Shipley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.