Jared Susini, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Jared Susini works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.