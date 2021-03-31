Jared Susini, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Susini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jared Susini, PA-C
Jared Susini, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
OrthoArizona - North Gilbert Office2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rome Towers1760 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 964-2908
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've had ankle pain to where I could hardly walk after biking, hiking or being on my feet for 8-10 hrs of work. Jared evaluated my foot, recomended a treatment plan. My pain is gone. I'm able to hike, mtn bike and come home from work without pain. What a great guy. Jared was very caring, very knowlegeable and didn't rush.
About Jared Susini, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1740513019
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Arizona State University
